Woman shares personal story living with rare genetic disorder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - International Mytonic Dystrophy (MD) Awareness Day is September 15.

If you are not familiar with MD, it is a rare form of muscular dystrophy affecting an estimated 1 in 2,100 people.

Hannah Warren, who is living with MD, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share her story.

There is no cure or approved treatments for MD.

That’s why Warren is hoping to raise awareness and encouraging people to take part in the muscle walk benefiting muscular dystrophy.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

