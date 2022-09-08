What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Thursday, which means Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Amanda and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the Just Heal Bro Tour on September 8 at 7p.m.

Telisa also spoke about how the Mental Health Hart Center is opening it’s doors to help those struggling follow recent tragic events in Memphis, including the death of Eliza Fletcher and an hours long shooting rampage on September 7.

Then, on Monday, September 12, the will be an Ignite Memphis event at Handy Park starting at 6 p.m. in downtown Memphis. The goal is the provide healing, hope, and unity.

