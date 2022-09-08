Advertise with Us
Tom Lee Park is fifty percent complete with its renovation

Tom Lee Park renovation is fifty percent finished.
Tom Lee Park renovation is fifty percent finished.(Shelby County)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tom Lee Park renovation is 50% complete, and the sod is being laid.

The renovations are being done by Montgomery Martin Contractors, Memphis River Parks Partnership, and the City of Memphis,

Sponsors such as Baptist Memorial Health Care, AutoZone, First Horizon, Campbell Clinic, Buckman, Valero, Hyde Family Foundation, and Visionary donors have put in money for the renovations of the 31-acre park.

Memphis River Parks will also start hosting park tours for event producers on September 19-23, 2022. To schedule a tour, contact: akiepe@memphisriverparks.org with “Event Producer” in the subject line.

Memphis River Parks is hosting a zoom call on September 23 for interested food and beverage vendors in Tom Lee Park. To receive notice of that meeting, email info@memphisriverparks.org with the words “Food and Beverage” in the subject line.

The riverfront transformation is expected to be fully renovated by the Fall of 2023.

