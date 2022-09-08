Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Germantown bus stop

Germantown Police Dept
Germantown Police Dept(WMC)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police Department is working to identify a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint at a bus stop in the area.

It happened around 10 p.m. at 7535 Poplar Ave.

The victim was waiting at the bus stop when a suspect approached him with a handgun and demanded his wallet.

The victim complied and the suspect fled the area, according to GPD.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Longview Gardens surveillance footage shows suspect Cleotha Henderson and an unknown person...
VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance
Cleotha Henderson in court
Judge revokes bond for man charged in kidnapping, murder of Eliza Fletcher
In 2000, at the age of 16, Abston kidnapped Memphis Defense Attorney Kemper Durand (right).
A look into Cleotha Abston’s lengthy juvenile record
A shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead.
Shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead

Latest News

Cleotha Henderson
Suspect makes third court appearance for charges in Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, murder
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 9/8
Mayor Jim Strickland thanked state legislature for passing truth in sentencing.
City officials address city-wide shooting spree arrest