Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Germantown bus stop

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police Department is working to identify a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint at a bus stop in the area.

It happened around 10 p.m. at 7535 Poplar Ave.

The victim was waiting at the bus stop when a suspect approached him with a handgun and demanded his wallet.

The victim complied and the suspect fled the area, according to GPD.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

