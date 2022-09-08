Riverside Drive to close for 10 months, TDOT says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Riverside Drive is closing ahead of schedule due to safety concerns, according to TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence.

On Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m., Riverside Drive at West Carolina Avenue will be closed for 10 months in an effort to make the road more pedestrian-friendly.

As a part of the redevelopment project of Tom Lee Park, the pedestrian walkways will be enhanced to allow safer and better access to the park from across the street.

All current closures will remain, Lawrence says.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.