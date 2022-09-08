Advertise with Us
Riverside Drive to close for 10 months, TDOT says

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Riverside Drive is closing ahead of schedule due to safety concerns, according to TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence.

On Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m., Riverside Drive at West Carolina Avenue will be closed for 10 months in an effort to make the road more pedestrian-friendly.

As a part of the redevelopment project of Tom Lee Park, the pedestrian walkways will be enhanced to allow safer and better access to the park from across the street.

All current closures will remain, Lawrence says.

