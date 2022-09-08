Advertise with Us
Pray for Memphis gathering at AutoZone parking Lot

A prayer gathering at AutoZone parking lot after a shooting spree the day before.
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the recent shooting spree that plagued the Memphis community Wednesday, there will be a gathering at an AutoZone parking lot on 4011 Jackson Avenue for community bonding and prayers hosted by churches around the City of Memphis.

The AutoZone parking lot gathering will take place at 6:30 p.m., with MPD patrolling the gathering for safety.

