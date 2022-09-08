MPD issues traffic alert for memorial run honoring Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians and Mid-Southerners will come together Friday morning in honor and memory of mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher.

The 34-year-old was running near the University of Memphis campus when a man, now identified as Cleotha Henderson, abducted her and later dumped her body.

It’s a story that has captured the hearts and attention of not only the Mid-South but the nation.

Friday morning Central Avenue is expected to be flooded with people to finish Fletcher’s last run.

Memphis Police Department says the community can expect road closures and detours in effect between the hours of 4-7:30 a.m. along Central Avenue from Belvedere Boulevard to Zack Curlin.

Re-routing will occur as the race/walk time approaches, according to MPD. The streets will open on a rolling basis as soon as the last participant has passed and all course materials are removed.

The following streets may see minor traffic delays:

Rozelle Street

Belvedere Boulevard

S McLean Boulevard

Cooper Street

East Parkway

S. Hollywood Street

Milton Avenue

S. Greer Street

S. Highland street

Patterson Street

Zach Curlin Street

The event will be centered at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception at 1695 Central Ave.

