Memphis man organizes community ‘check-in’ following Wednesday shooting rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man who organizes twice-monthly check-ins called for a third one for the community, following Wednesday night’s deadly shooting rampage.

Keedran Franklin owns the mobile coffee truck, The Check-In. Franklin said with every order, mental health check-ins are also required.

“This is about caring for you,” Franklin explained. “A lot of times people say they’re good or I’m alright. They don’t necessarily say I’m mad or I’m sad or I’m happy or I’m ashamed or afraid.”

Franklin also hosts ‘check-ins’ every first and fourth Monday of every month at 6 p.m. where his truck is located, 1798 Winchester Road. He said following Wednesday’s tragedy, a morning check-in was vital.

“The city’s kind of broken right now,” he explained. “And so, I just want to do my part to have a space here if you want talk about.”

About half a dozen people attended Thursday morning’s check-ins. One born and raised Memphian said she appreciated the invite.

“I just knew I needed an outlet because I was feeling anxiety because of what happened last night and what’s been going on across the city,” said Margaret Stout.

