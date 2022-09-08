Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis man organizes community ‘check-in’ following Wednesday shooting rampage

Keedran Franklin, The Check-In, Memphis
Keedran Franklin, The Check-In, Memphis(WMC)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man who organizes twice-monthly check-ins called for a third one for the community, following Wednesday night’s deadly shooting rampage.

Keedran Franklin owns the mobile coffee truck, The Check-In. Franklin said with every order, mental health check-ins are also required.

“This is about caring for you,” Franklin explained. “A lot of times people say they’re good or I’m alright. They don’t necessarily say I’m mad or I’m sad or I’m happy or I’m ashamed or afraid.”

Franklin also hosts ‘check-ins’ every first and fourth Monday of every month at 6 p.m. where his truck is located, 1798 Winchester Road. He said following Wednesday’s tragedy, a morning check-in was vital.

“The city’s kind of broken right now,” he explained. “And so, I just want to do my part to have a space here if you want talk about.”

About half a dozen people attended Thursday morning’s check-ins. One born and raised Memphian said she appreciated the invite.

“I just knew I needed an outlet because I was feeling anxiety because of what happened last night and what’s been going on across the city,” said Margaret Stout.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Longview Gardens surveillance footage shows suspect Cleotha Henderson and an unknown person...
VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance
Cleotha Henderson in court
Judge revokes bond for man charged in kidnapping, murder of Eliza Fletcher
In 2000, at the age of 16, Abston kidnapped Memphis Defense Attorney Kemper Durand (right).
A look into Cleotha Abston’s lengthy juvenile record
A shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead.
Shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead

Latest News

Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
MPD issues traffic alert for memorial run honoring Eliza Fletcher
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Eliza Fletcher
Funeral details revealed for Eliza Fletcher
The scene on E Parkway
Timeline, map of Wednesday’s violent spree