Lower humidity today & First Alert to weekend rain

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and dry today with lower humidity. It will be a pleasant afternoon with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 80s. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 60s under a clear sky tonight.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 89 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: Northeast 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with periods or rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows near 70. The heaviest rain will likely be in the late afternoon and early evening Saturday. On Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: We will have a taste of Fall next week with a big drop in temperatures and humidity. Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will also be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

