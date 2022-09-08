Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Local attractions to offer free admission to help community cope

The Memphis Zoo
The Memphis Zoo
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to help the community cope with recent tragedies, some Bluff City attractions will be offering free admission on Friday.

On Wednesday, four people were killed and three others wounded after a gunman engaged in a random shooting spree across the metropolitan area.

On Tuesday, police positively identified a body found as that of Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted while jogging last Friday.

“Memphis could use some love,” the Museum of Science and History (MoSH) posted on Facebook.

On Friday, Sept. 9, MoSH will offer free admission to the MoSH Museum and Lichterman Nature Center during their regular hours, including all exhibits, movies and shows.

The Memphis Zoo will also offer free admission Friday during its regular hours with the last admission cutoff at 5 p.m.

“In the wake of the recent tragedies impacting our city, we want to offer a place to reflect and relax, even if it’s just for a moment,” the zoo posted on Facebook.

The Memphis Botanic Garden will also be offering free admission during regular hours.

Reservations are not required.

“We invite residents of Memphis and the surrounding areas into the Garden for an opportunity to heal in nature,” the garden posted on Facebook.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Longview Gardens surveillance footage shows suspect Cleotha Henderson and an unknown person...
VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance
Cleotha Henderson in court
Judge revokes bond for man charged in kidnapping, murder of Eliza Fletcher
In 2000, at the age of 16, Abston kidnapped Memphis Defense Attorney Kemper Durand (right).
A look into Cleotha Abston’s lengthy juvenile record
A shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead.
Shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead

Latest News

Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
MPD issues traffic alert for memorial run honoring Eliza Fletcher
Eliza (Wellford) Fletcher
‘To Liza, From Coach’: UofM Women’s Soccer coach writes letter to former player, Eliza Fletcher
Action News 5 spoke with Mary Evans, a 25-year vet of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, for...
Retired Shelby Co. deputy offers safety tips for runners
Balloons hang from the intersection of Victor and Person to honor Eliza Fletcher.
Running community honors Eliza Fletcher by finishing her last run