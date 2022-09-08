Local attractions to offer free admission to help community cope

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to help the community cope with recent tragedies, some Bluff City attractions will be offering free admission on Friday.

On Wednesday, four people were killed and three others wounded after a gunman engaged in a random shooting spree across the metropolitan area.

On Tuesday, police positively identified a body found as that of Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted while jogging last Friday.

“Memphis could use some love,” the Museum of Science and History (MoSH) posted on Facebook.

On Friday, Sept. 9, MoSH will offer free admission to the MoSH Museum and Lichterman Nature Center during their regular hours, including all exhibits, movies and shows.

The Memphis Zoo will also offer free admission Friday during its regular hours with the last admission cutoff at 5 p.m.

“In the wake of the recent tragedies impacting our city, we want to offer a place to reflect and relax, even if it’s just for a moment,” the zoo posted on Facebook.

The Memphis Botanic Garden will also be offering free admission during regular hours.

Reservations are not required.

“We invite residents of Memphis and the surrounding areas into the Garden for an opportunity to heal in nature,” the garden posted on Facebook.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.