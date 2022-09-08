Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

‘To Liza, From Coach’: UofM Women’s Soccer coach writes letter to former player, Eliza Fletcher

Eliza (Wellford) Fletcher
Eliza (Wellford) Fletcher(University of Memphis Women's Soccer Twitter)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Univerity of Memphis soccer coach is remembering the legacy of Eliza Fletcher as a former player for the UofM Women’s Tigers Soccer Team.

Eliza Fletcher was tragically kidnapped and murdered nearly a week ago, leaving the community and everyone that loved her in shock.

Fletcher’s former soccer coach Brooks Monaghan shared his letter via Twitter Thursday morning.

“The first thing that comes to mind when I think of Liza is her smile. It might sound like a cliché, but she literally always had a smile on her face. Even when I would have to get on her, she still had a smile on her face. That’s just who she was.”

He went on to share Fletcher’s athleticism and her importance on the team -- helping the team win its first championship in 2007 when she was just a sophomore.

He recalls her entrance on the team as a freshman, playing in every single game and how hard-working she and her team were.

“That was Liza.”

Monaghan concluded his letter by sharing:

“We can’t put into words the sorrow we’re feeling for her family, her kids and our community. I want her family to know Liza will always be a part of Memphis women’s soccer. The truly positive impact on the players she played with, but also on me as a coach, will never be forgotten. She was special.

We love you, Liza.”

Click to read the letter in full

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Longview Gardens surveillance footage shows suspect Cleotha Henderson and an unknown person...
VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance
Cleotha Henderson in court
Judge revokes bond for man charged in kidnapping, murder of Eliza Fletcher
In 2000, at the age of 16, Abston kidnapped Memphis Defense Attorney Kemper Durand (right).
A look into Cleotha Abston’s lengthy juvenile record
A shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead.
Shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead

Latest News

FULL: Mayor Strickland talks with Action News 5 one day after shooting spree
FULL: Mayor Strickland talks with Action News 5 one day after shooting spree
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Cleotha Henderson
Suspect makes third court appearance for charges in Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, murder
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
Shelby County District Attorney's Office speaks after Eliza Fletcher suspect appears in court