‘To Liza, From Coach’: UofM Women’s Soccer coach writes letter to former player, Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Univerity of Memphis soccer coach is remembering the legacy of Eliza Fletcher as a former player for the UofM Women’s Tigers Soccer Team.

Eliza Fletcher was tragically kidnapped and murdered nearly a week ago, leaving the community and everyone that loved her in shock.

Fletcher’s former soccer coach Brooks Monaghan shared his letter via Twitter Thursday morning.

“The first thing that comes to mind when I think of Liza is her smile. It might sound like a cliché, but she literally always had a smile on her face. Even when I would have to get on her, she still had a smile on her face. That’s just who she was.”

He went on to share Fletcher’s athleticism and her importance on the team -- helping the team win its first championship in 2007 when she was just a sophomore.

He recalls her entrance on the team as a freshman, playing in every single game and how hard-working she and her team were.

“That was Liza.”

Monaghan concluded his letter by sharing:

“We can’t put into words the sorrow we’re feeling for her family, her kids and our community. I want her family to know Liza will always be a part of Memphis women’s soccer. The truly positive impact on the players she played with, but also on me as a coach, will never be forgotten. She was special.

We love you, Liza.”

Click to read the letter in full

