Suspect makes third court appearance for charges in Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged in the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher is in court for the third time this week.

Cleotha Henderson is facing a judge regarding the numerous charges against him in this case. He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with/fabricating evidence.

During Wednesday’s arraignment for the murder charges, the judge revoked Henderson’s bond of $500,000.

Ahead of his third day in court, investigators released surveillance footage of Henderson cleaning out his vehicle after Fletcher’s disappearance. He was seen cleaning his car for two hours with assistance from an unknown person.

During Thursday’s proceedings, the judge denied a motion for the public defender’s office to be removed from the case in defense of Henderson due to a conflict of interest.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says the case will now continue to proceed as normal.

Henderson is expected back in court on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m.

*Note: During Cleotha’s previous hearing, the judge referred to him as Cleotha Henderson, which was his original name before Abston. We have decided it would be best to change our coverage and refer to him as Henderson to be consistent with the legal matters of this case.

