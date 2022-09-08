Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

JSU travels to Memphis ‘to dominate’ during potentially last Southern Heritage Classic meeting

JSU ‘going to dominate,’ travel to Memphis for potentially last Southern Heritage Classic...
JSU ‘going to dominate,’ travel to Memphis for potentially last Southern Heritage Classic meeting SOURCE: JSU Athletics(JSU Athletics)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The red-hot Jackson State Tigers will hit the road for the second consecutive week to take on the Tennessee State Tigers in the Southern Heritage Classic on Saturday.

After putting the nation on notice with their 59-3 win last week against fellow Southwestern Athletic Conference powerhouse Florida A&M, Coach Deion Sanders and the Tigers are headed to Memphis to do one thing: dominate.

In what may be the last meeting of the Southern Heritage Classic between the two rival schools, Coach Sanders wants his team to “do things right” the first time.

“Brothers, we gotta start doing things right the first time. Let’s try our best to start doing things right the first time,” Coach Sanders told his team on Thee Pregame Show ahead of practice Wednesday. “Let’s go hard the first time, let’s get that block the first time, let’s hit the gap the first time.”

The JSU Tigers tamed the Tennessee State Tigers 38-16 in last season’s Southern Heritage Classic meeting.

Coming off of an outstanding performance in JSU’s season opener, reigning SWAC Offensive Player of the Week, Stats Perform FedEx Ground FCS National Offensive Player of the Week, and the BOXTOROW National Player Of The Week; Quarterback Shadeur Sanders will look to continue his form heading into the rivalry matchup.

An improved Tennessee State squad has its eyes on securing its first win of the season after suffering a close defeat against an FCS top 15 opponent Eastern Washington University 29-36 in TSU’s season opener.

The Southern Heritage Classic is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

For traveling JSU fans, MDOT says it will be closing I-55 southbound in Panola County, from the Batesville exit, 243, to the Pope Courtland exit 237.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Longview Gardens surveillance footage shows suspect Cleotha Henderson and an unknown person...
VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance
Cleotha Henderson in court
Judge revokes bond for man charged in kidnapping, murder of Eliza Fletcher
In 2000, at the age of 16, Abston kidnapped Memphis Defense Attorney Kemper Durand (right).
A look into Cleotha Abston’s lengthy juvenile record
A shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead.
Shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead

Latest News

Memphis Redbirds vs Norfolk Tides
Redbirds break out big bats vs Norfolk
Arkansas Razorbacks vs Cincinnati Bearcats
Ark. moves up in poll after win vs Cincinnati
Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway reacts during the first half of an an NCAA college basketball...
Tigers basketball adds final assistant
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 national weekly honors in one week for Will Rogers