Full sunshine today with rain chances back by the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 with a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear early with increasing clouds by sunrise. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Winds will be east at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A shower or storm is possible by afternoon with the next front, mainly in west TN and north MS. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated showers or storms are possible Friday night.

WEEKEND: The cold front will keep rain chances around over the weekend. Scattered showers or storms will be likely off and on Saturday. Some scattered rain will linger into Sunday, mainly east of Memphis. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s both days.

NEXT WEEK: Behind the front, temperatures and humidity will drop Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s to low 80s and lows in the 50s to low 60s. It will remain sunny and dry most of the week with warmer temps by Thursday and Friday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.