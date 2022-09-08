Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Deputy rescues fox caught in high school’s soccer net

With a bit of work, Deputy Koski was able to safely free the fox, which took off running.
With a bit of work, Deputy Koski was able to safely free the fox, which took off running.(Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER, Colo. (Gray News) – A school resource officer in Colorado is being credited with rescuing a fox that was tangled in a soccer net.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Koski was called to the soccer field at Ponderosa High School early Thursday morning regarding the fox.

While the sheriff’s office said it’s best to leave wildlife alone in most cases, this was an extreme circumstance. Deputies said it was clear the fox was in distress and could not free itself.

With a bit of work, Koski was able to safely free the fox, which took off running.

“It ended in a win-win for all!” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Ponderosa High School is located in the city of Parker, about 30 miles south of Denver.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Longview Gardens surveillance footage shows suspect Cleotha Henderson and an unknown person...
VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance
Cleotha Henderson in court
Judge revokes bond for man charged in kidnapping, murder of Eliza Fletcher
In 2000, at the age of 16, Abston kidnapped Memphis Defense Attorney Kemper Durand (right).
A look into Cleotha Abston’s lengthy juvenile record
A shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead.
Shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead

Latest News

78-year-old man hikes Appalachian Trail after his wife dies to help church convert to solar...
78-year-old walks the Appalachian Trail after wife of 57 years dies
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee underscored the importance of proven crime prevention at Thursday's...
Governor Bill Lee addresses Memphis violence, plans to travel to city
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of...
Hurricane Kay makes landfall on Mexico’s Baja peninsula
Tom Lee Park renovation is fifty percent finished.
Tom Lee Park is fifty percent complete with its renovation
Ezekiel Kelly
Kelly’s juvenile records show neglect, then criminal delinquency