Collierville Balloon Festival kicks off Sept. 17

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville Balloon Festival kicks off September 17 on Maynard Way (behind Walmart).

Presenting Sponsor Chad Lindsay, VP and General Manager of Alston Construction, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the family event that will feature more than 20 stunning hot air balloons.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

