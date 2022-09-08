City officials, locals react to hours-long shooting spree across Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city officials and locals have made statements following the hours-long shooting spree and police chase that took place Wednesday night.

Memphis police successfully captured 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly around 9:30 p.m. after a rampage that set multiple areas of the city on lockdown for hours.

Many Memphians report their exhaustion with the recent uptick in violent crime in the city.

I just talked with community activist Stevie Moore. He says he’s angry with all the violence that continues to hurt his city. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/V7u0t7Gzsu — Sydney Gray (@Sydney_GTV) September 8, 2022

Memphis City Councilman Chase Carlisle shared his reaction via Twitter:

My statement on tonight’s tragic events. These tragedies must stop! pic.twitter.com/JPiBX3T2vc — Councilman Chase Carlisle (@CMChaseCarlisle) September 8, 2022

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite shared his response to the cooperation between Southaven and Memphis police during the pursuit:

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon also responded to Wednesday night’s events:

