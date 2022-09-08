Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

City officials, locals react to hours-long shooting spree across Mid-South

Aftermath of the scene where Ezekiel Kelly was arrested.
Aftermath of the scene where Ezekiel Kelly was arrested.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city officials and locals have made statements following the hours-long shooting spree and police chase that took place Wednesday night.

Memphis police successfully captured 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly around 9:30 p.m. after a rampage that set multiple areas of the city on lockdown for hours.

Many Memphians report their exhaustion with the recent uptick in violent crime in the city.

Memphis City Councilman Chase Carlisle shared his reaction via Twitter:

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite shared his response to the cooperation between Southaven and Memphis police during the pursuit:

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon also responded to Wednesday night’s events:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of suspect
Suspect in custody after hours-long chase across Memphis
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
Eliza Fletcher
New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
The scene on Victor Street in South Memphis where police say a body was found.
Body found amid Eliza Fletcher abduction leaves public speculating
The scene on Chestnut Avenue.
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis

Latest News

Long Video Part 1 of Shooting Spree
Long video Part 1 Of Shooting Spree
Bria video of shooting spree.
Bria video of shooting spree
Joyce shooting spree short video.
Joyce shooting spree short video
Long Video Part 2 Of Shooting Spree
Long Video Part 2 Of Shooting Spree