City officials, locals react to hours-long shooting spree across Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city officials and locals have made statements following the hours-long shooting spree and police chase that took place Wednesday night.
Memphis police successfully captured 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly around 9:30 p.m. after a rampage that set multiple areas of the city on lockdown for hours.
Many Memphians report their exhaustion with the recent uptick in violent crime in the city.
Memphis City Councilman Chase Carlisle shared his reaction via Twitter:
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite shared his response to the cooperation between Southaven and Memphis police during the pursuit:
West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon also responded to Wednesday night’s events:
