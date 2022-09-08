Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Child drowns in pool after wandering off from father, authorities say

Authorities in West Virginia say a 6-year-old boy has drowned in a pool. (Source: WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, W. Va. (WTAP/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy in West Virginia has died after falling into a pool.

WTAP reports the boy drowned in a neighborhood pool on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the boy’s father noticed his son had wandered off around 4 p.m. before deputies and firefighters found the child in a pool at a home nearby.

The Wood County sheriff said the boy was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital, but the child could not be revived.

Authorities said the boy’s name would not be released out of respect for the family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Longview Gardens surveillance footage shows suspect Cleotha Henderson and an unknown person...
VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance
Cleotha Henderson in court
Judge revokes bond for man charged in kidnapping, murder of Eliza Fletcher
In 2000, at the age of 16, Abston kidnapped Memphis Defense Attorney Kemper Durand (right).
A look into Cleotha Abston’s lengthy juvenile record
A shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead.
Shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead

Latest News

Mourners outside of Buckingham Palace read the official notice from the palace on Queen...
‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II
Steve Bannon’s state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal...
Steve Bannon pleads not guilty in ‘We Build the Wall’ scheme
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Keedran Franklin, The Check-In, Memphis
Memphis man organizes community ‘check-in’ following Wednesday shooting rampage