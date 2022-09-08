Advertise with Us
ALERT: 19-year-old on shooting rampage across city, police say

Image of suspect
Image of suspect(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have issued an alert to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous 19-year-old man who police say is on a shooting rampage across Memphis.

Police say he is responsible for many shootings across Memphis and that he is recording them on Facebook Live.

The spree began around 4:30 p.m., police say.

There is no indication of his current location.

The suspect was occupying a blue sedan, possibly an Infiniti with a busted rear window and red drive-out tags.

Police say the suspect is now in a gray Toyota SUV.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

