WATCH: Police release footage from mass shooting at Collierville Kroger nearly 1 year later

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - As the investigation into a mass shooting at Kroger in Collierville wraps up, investigators are releasing surveillance footage of the horrifying incident that struck the small community.

Videos shared with our newsroom show the suspect, 29-year-old Uk Thang, walking around the store with multiple guns opening fire on customers and employees inside.

The video in this story shows Thang following several customers out of a back room and pointing a firearm outside of the doorway.

The incident left one woman dead and 14 others injured.

This comes after nearly one year since the tragedy happened on Sept. 23, 2021.

