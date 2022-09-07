Tigers change focus for trip to Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMC) - It’s a whole different offensive philosophy the Memphis Tigers have to face on the road this week when they try to regroup for game No. 2 of the season at Navy.

The Tigers licking their wounds, so to speak, after getting gashed through the air at Mississippi State for 450 yards and five touchdowns last weekend by the Bulldogs.

Now, they’ll have to worry about getting gashed on the ground facing the triple option attack of the Midshipmen on the road. The Naval Academy had eight different players run the Football for 184 yards but still lost to Division 1-AA Delaware 14-7.

Tigers Defensive End Jaylen Allen says his team can’t waste time thinking about the other team’s record. not with the work the UofM has to do after the loss to the Dawgs.

“Building up from Game One, we’ve got to work on tackling,” said Allen. “That’s all we’ve been doing this week, and I’m pretty sure we’ll do more of it. At the end of the day it’s all about discipline, and knowing your job. And knowing you have to do your job, before you do anything else. Especially with Navy, because the minute you don’t do your job, boom, it’s over. So, make sure you doing your job and make sure you’re disciplined. Navy is a very disciplined team. So, we have to be just ast disciplined, if not more disciplined, than Navy.”

Kickoff for the Tigers and Midshipmen is 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis.

