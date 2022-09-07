Tigers basketball adds final assistant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway added another asset to his staff.

Andy Borman came to Memphis from the Nike EYBL circuit where he served as executive director of the New York Renaissance.

Also, he was IMG Basketball Academy Director from 2010-2012, so his grassroots basketball recruiting knowledge is seen as an asset.

Borman played collegiately at Duke, winning the National Championship in 2001, and made the final 4 in 2004.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.