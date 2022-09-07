Advertise with Us
Tigers basketball adds final assistant

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway reacts during the first half of an an NCAA college basketball...
Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway reacts during the first half of an an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)(Thomas Graning | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway added another asset to his staff.

Andy Borman came to Memphis from the Nike EYBL circuit where he served as executive director of the New York Renaissance.

Also, he was IMG Basketball Academy Director from 2010-2012, so his grassroots basketball recruiting knowledge is seen as an asset. 

Borman played collegiately at Duke, winning the National Championship in 2001, and made the final 4 in 2004.

