Three-time Super Bowl Champion talks tailgating & upcoming NFL season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three-time Super Bowl Champion Mark Schlereth joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the upcoming NFL season, along with tips for tailgating.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.