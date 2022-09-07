Shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on East Parkway South near Walker Avenue.
At 4:25 p.m. Memphis Police responded to a shooting.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, later pronounced dead.
There is no suspect information at this time.
With any information leading up to the suspect, please call 901-528-CASH.
