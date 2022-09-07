Shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on East Parkway South near Walker Avenue.

At 4:25 p.m. Memphis Police responded to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, later pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information at this time.

With any information leading up to the suspect, please call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.