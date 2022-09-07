Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Redbirds break out big bats vs Norfolk

Memphis Redbirds vs Norfolk Tides
Memphis Redbirds vs Norfolk Tides(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds are trying to do more than just play out the string at AutoZone Park. The Birds hosted the Norfolk Tides.

Memphis at one point was 12 games over .500 and in position to make the Pacific Coast League Playoffs. But after a couple of call-ups to the big club took some big bats out of the lineup, the Birds are now just three games over at 68-65.

The final score was 12-0.

Same teams Wednesday.

The first pitch is at 7 p.m. Downtown at the Zone.

