Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

One man arrested in Whisper Valley Drive shooting

One person arrested in Whisper Valley Drive shooting after a physical argument.
One person arrested in Whisper Valley Drive shooting after a physical argument.(Shelby County)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man was arrested in the Whisper Valley Drive shooting, leading to one person being dead and one injured.

On Aug 19, 2022, police responded to shots being fired on Whisper Valley Drive near a keystone Automotive.

When police arrived at the scene, they were informed by a witness that Mancellous Perry and two men had gotten into a verbal argument that turned physical.

After the argument, Perry left the scene in the Silver Chevrolet SUV but returned to the residence and fired shots at the two victims.

One of the men died on the scene, while the other one was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Mancellous Perry is being charged with First Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt Felony, Employ firearm during a dangerous felony, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
Eliza Fletcher
New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
The scene on Victor Street in South Memphis where police say a body was found.
Body found amid Eliza Fletcher abduction leaves public speculating
The scene on Chestnut Avenue.
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
Shelby County district attorney says Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, murder was ‘isolated attack’

Latest News

Mid-South food pantries seeing increase in demand
Mid-South food pantries seeing increase demand
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Tennessee receives $5M to prevent maternal deaths
34-year-old Japa Goins
Knoxville jogger escapes kidnapping, attempted rape; Sex offender charged