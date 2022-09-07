One man arrested in Whisper Valley Drive shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man was arrested in the Whisper Valley Drive shooting, leading to one person being dead and one injured.

On Aug 19, 2022, police responded to shots being fired on Whisper Valley Drive near a keystone Automotive.

When police arrived at the scene, they were informed by a witness that Mancellous Perry and two men had gotten into a verbal argument that turned physical.

After the argument, Perry left the scene in the Silver Chevrolet SUV but returned to the residence and fired shots at the two victims.

One of the men died on the scene, while the other one was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Mancellous Perry is being charged with First Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt Felony, Employ firearm during a dangerous felony, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

