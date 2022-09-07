MPD addresses traffic plan for Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parking during the Southern Heritage Classic weekend can be hectic, so Memphis officials addressed the traffic plan.

Tennessee State and Jackson State fans will flood Bluff City. As a result, the Memphis officials have created a plan to assure smooth-sailing traffic flow.

“The number one goal along with the traffic easement into the area is for the Memphis police department to provide a safe environment, " said Memphis police officer Keith Watson. “It’s prevention against crime, the deterrence of that crime, and the response to any situation that we may be faced with.”

Here is what you need to know: You’ll need a parking pass to park in all of the stadiums’ lots, including Tiger Lane, Red Lots, Blue Lots, Gold Lots, Silver Lots, Pink Lot, and Tan Lot. These lots are all sold out.

Parking will be available in other designated areas. A free rapid shuttle service will be provided downtown at the Peabody Hotel and the Sheraton Hotel. From noon to midnight, running every twenty minutes.

Tailgating setup is scheduled to start on Friday at 10 a.m. and on Saturday at 8 a.m. for on-site lots.

Fans parking off-site will only be able to tailgate at Tobey Park.

Tailgating will not be allowed in the following areas: Christian Brothers University, Maxine Smith Steam Academy/Middle College, Shelby County School Board, 160 S. Hollywood, and Binswanger Glass.

“We want to make sure we park safely,” said Watson. “We obey all the traffic laws and be respectful for those communities that are around the liberty bowl areas.”

Post-game traffic flow will be one-way on Southern Avenue between Early Maxwell and Highland Street. The traffic flow patterns for the Southern Heritage Classic will be the same throughout the Memphis Tigers football season. The Southern Heritage game kicks off at 6 p.m.

Visit Parking and traffic details for the 2022 Southern Heritage Classic for more details

Tailgating and general parking will open on Sept. 9, at 10 a.m., and on Sept. 10, at 8 a.m. There are four primary routes designed to provide the most efficient travel onto stadium property.

