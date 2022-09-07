Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rise to 44

Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rise to 44
Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rise to 44
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health announced on Wednesday that there are now 44 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, with most cases occurring in Central Mississippi.

A report from the MSDH shows that 93% of reported cases by gender are male, with 25 to 29-year-olds reported with the most cases.

The study also reports that 93% of reported cases by race are African-American.

Monkeypox is spread primarily through skin-to-skin contact, including sex. It can also be transmitted by touching clothing, bedding, or other items that have come into contact with someone who has Monkeypox sores. To avoid getting Monkeypox or spreading it, be aware of its signs and symptoms.

If you are at risk for Monkeypox, you can help prevent infection by avoiding close skin-to-skin or intimate contact with people who may be infected, and you should be vaccinated if you are eligible. If you develop a new or unexplained rash, especially if you have been in close contact with someone who has Monkeypox, isolate at home and contact your healthcare provider for testing.

Click here for more information about Monkeypox prevention.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of suspect
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Longview Gardens surveillance footage shows suspect Cleotha Henderson and an unknown person...
VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance
Cleotha Henderson in court
Judge revokes bond for man charged in kidnapping, murder of Eliza Fletcher
In 2000, at the age of 16, Abston kidnapped Memphis Defense Attorney Kemper Durand (right).
A look into Cleotha Abston’s lengthy juvenile record
A shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead.
Shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead

Latest News

Image of suspect
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 9/8
Mayor Jim Strickland thanked state legislature for passing truth in sentencing.
City officials address city-wide shooting spree arrest
Aftermath of the scene where Ezekiel Kelly was arrested.
City officials, locals react to hours-long shooting spree across Mid-South
Long Video Part 1 of Shooting Spree
Ezekiel Kelly in custody