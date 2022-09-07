Mid-South food pantries seeing increase demand

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite easing inflation, food pantries across the Mid-South are still seeing high demand from people in need.

Gas prices are lowering, according to AAA. The national average of a gallon of gas is $3.76 Wednesday, compared to $4.06 last month.

While prices at the pump get cheaper, the price of groceries are staying the same. The USDA’s last consumer price index for food reported an almost 9% increase from July 2021 to July 2022.

President of Mid-South Food Bank, Cathy Pope, said the pantries her organization services are helping more people amid inflation.

“We are actually seeing about, over the last 3 months, about a 45% increase with families with children,” Pope explained.

Volunteers at the mobile drive-thru pantry with Colonial Park United Methodist Church say they are seeing an increase by dozens.

“The first time I came, I saw cars lined up down Park Avenue,” explained Steve Libby. “I asked the policeman, ‘are you all giving COVID tests or what’s going on?’ And Libby said, ‘no this is a food pantry.’ That’s when we started volunteering. I used to count 85. We have177 today.”

A smaller food pantry in Orange Mound is seeing the same increase in demand.

“I’m seeing about 18 phone calls a week and between that, I’m seeing about 5-6 families a week,” explained Lee Goins, pantry organizer at Holy Trinity Community Church United Church of Christ.

The church also houses one of three ‘901 Fridges’ in the area. The donation-based refrigerator provides quick meals to people in need.

“We have had it filled on several Sundays or several times we’ve had potluck here,” Goins explained. “We have put something in there and I would say within a couple of hours it’s all empty.”

According to Feeding America, one in eight Tennesseans are food insecure. More than 40% of those people receive SNAP benefits to help with that insecurity.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.