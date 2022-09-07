Advertise with Us
Man dead after shooting in Midtown

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday.

Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue.

There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police.

There is not a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 528-CASH.

