Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Less muggy with weekend rain chances returning

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy through the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. It will become less muggy by evening. A stray shower is possible, but most areas will remain dry. Winds will be northeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light.

THURSDAY: High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will increase late Thursday night.

FRIDAY: A shower or storm is possible by afternoon with the next front. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

WEEKEND: The cold front will keep rain chances around over the weekend. Widespread rain will be likely for most of the day Saturday. Some scattered rain will linger into Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s both days. Behind the front, temperatures and humidity will drop at the start of next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
Eliza Fletcher
New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
The scene on Victor Street in South Memphis where police say a body was found.
Body found amid Eliza Fletcher abduction leaves public speculating
The scene on Chestnut Avenue.
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
Shelby County district attorney says Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, murder was ‘isolated attack’

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Mostly dry conditions and seasonable temperatures in place... for now.
A time lapse of the night sky from a visitor at Lavender Mermaid.
Breakdown: What’s in the night sky this month- here is when & why you should look up in September
Tuesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a drier midweek pattern and a soggier weekend pattern
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 6, 2022