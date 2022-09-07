Less muggy with weekend rain chances returning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy through the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. It will become less muggy by evening. A stray shower is possible, but most areas will remain dry. Winds will be northeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light.

THURSDAY: High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will increase late Thursday night.

FRIDAY: A shower or storm is possible by afternoon with the next front. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

WEEKEND: The cold front will keep rain chances around over the weekend. Widespread rain will be likely for most of the day Saturday. Some scattered rain will linger into Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s both days. Behind the front, temperatures and humidity will drop at the start of next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

