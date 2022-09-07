Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Dry air streaming into the Mid-South tonight, but rain will soon return

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A north wind will bring a nice but brief break from the humidity in the Mid-South followed by a rapid increase in moisture by the end of the week that will lead to rain for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with periods or rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows near 70. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs again in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
Eliza Fletcher
New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
The scene on Victor Street in South Memphis where police say a body was found.
Body found amid Eliza Fletcher abduction leaves public speculating
The scene on Chestnut Avenue.
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
Shelby County district attorney says Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, murder was ‘isolated attack’

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 7, 2022
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Less muggy with weekend rain chances returning
WMC First Alert Weather
Mostly dry conditions and seasonable temperatures in place... for now.