Dry air streaming into the Mid-South tonight, but rain will soon return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A north wind will bring a nice but brief break from the humidity in the Mid-South followed by a rapid increase in moisture by the end of the week that will lead to rain for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with periods or rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows near 70. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs again in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

