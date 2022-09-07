Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Doctor shares hope for those struggling with mental health

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September is suicide prevention month.

Dr. Laura Shultz, senior director of behavioral health for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the warning signs, and what people can do to proactively seek help and support sooner.

Dr. Shultz also talked about the importance of recognizing and dealing with trauma, along with how to destigmatize mental health.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

