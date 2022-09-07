Advertise with Us
Digital eye strain & long-term implications for eye health

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People are spending more time on screens than ever before and it’s leading to a substantial increase in screen-related eye issues compared to 2019.

In fact, American are spends about 7 hours and 4 minutes looking at a screen every day and works average over 13 hours a day on the computer.

Dr. Jason Compton, American Optometric Association (AOA) member and gamer, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about first-of-its-kind Screen Time Alliance.

He also talked about the long-term impact of so much screen time and how to keep your eyes safe during heavy screen time.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

