Court of Appeals denies Starbucks’ attempts to appeal ‘Memphis 7′ injunction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit denied Starbucks’ motion to appeal the district court’s decision to injunct the seven Memphis employees who were fired for their unionizing efforts at the company’s Poplar and Highland store.

On Tuesday, the Court of Appeals found reasonable cause that Starbucks broke the law by firing the employees.

The court granted injunctive relief to the fired union leaders of Memphis, also known as the “Memphis 7.”

As a result, Starbucks must immediately rehire the Memphis 7.

“This is an amazing turnaround for a ruling. It is a shame that we have to take this route to get our jobs back. We have proven once again that it is a protected right for workers to express how they feel about their workplace and how they can be better for us,” said Nabretta Hardin, a leader of the Memphis 7. “We all can’t wait to go back to work and show Starbucks that we have a right to be there and we will continue to fight for our rights.”

Starbucks continues to waste taxpayer money with their frivolous appeals and delay tactics. They have now fired close to 100 union leaders across the country in an unprecedented scorched-earth anti-union campaign. Workers are confident that the Memphis 7 are the first of dozens of workers who will win their jobs back.

The Memphis 7′s unionizing efforts prevailed on June 7, when the East Memphis location voted in favor of forming a union. The National Labor Rights Board (NLRB) certified the vote on June 14.

“After patiently waiting, the Memphis 7 is excited to hear we will be officially returning to work at our unionized Starbucks,” said Kylie Throckmorton, a member of the Memphis 7. “We hope the win helps provide the precedent for other cases like ours and helps show workers that we have the power to stand up for a better work-life for ourselves and every other worker out there.”

NLRB has now issued 26 official complaints against Starbucks encompassing 97 charges and over 600 violations of labor law.

