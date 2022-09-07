Cleotha Abston to make another court appearance for murder charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sadness and devastation strike as Memphis, the Mid-South and people all across the country grapple with the discovery of the body of a Memphis wife, teacher and mother of two.

Police found 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher’s body Monday night and the man accused of killing her will face the judge for the second day in a row in just a few hours.

This time on murder charges.

Abston was originally charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with/fabricating evidence in this case. That is until investigators located and identified Fletcher’s body.

On Tuesday, additional charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping were brought against Abston.

He is set to appear before the judge at 9 a.m.

