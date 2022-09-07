Advertise with Us
Cast members of LIFEMARK talk about new film

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new film inspired by a true story is sharing a young man’s journey to meet his birth parents.

Cast members Kirk Cameron and Alex Kendricks joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what inspired them to make LIFEMARK, along with what they hope people will take away from the film.

Click here to watch the full movie trailer.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

