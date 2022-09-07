Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Ark. moves up in poll after win vs Cincinnati

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Cincinnati Bearcats
Arkansas Razorbacks vs Cincinnati Bearcats(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WMC) - The Arkansas Razorbacks surviving the battle of two ranked teams taking care of Cincinnati over the weekend sees the Hogs jump up in the AP Rankings to No. 16 in the nation.

The Hogs were in control of the game, for the most part, capitalizing on an early turnover to keep the 23rd-ranked Bearcats at bay, and win the contest in Fayetteville 31-24.

Razorbacks Quarterback K.J. Jefferson made a statement in his run as a Heisman Trophy hopeful.

The Sardis, Mississippi native is a duel threat with 62 yards rushing and a touchdown, plus 223 yards passing and two touchdowns as Arkansas improves its national polling by three spots.

Jefferson says it’s all about controlling the clock to get the desired result.

“We practice those scenarios. Coach Bennett puts us in those scenarios like that. Everybody transitions their mindset to four minutes, to two Minutes mode try to seal the win,” said Jefferson. “Kill a lot of clock. Make sure just get first downs. Make other teams burn their time-outs and we just win the game.”

The Hogs not taking it easy to start the season.

Arkansas’ next game is to open SEC play hosting South Carolina at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville. Kickoff is 11 a.m. on ESPN.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
Eliza Fletcher
New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
The scene on Victor Street in South Memphis where police say a body was found.
Body found amid Eliza Fletcher abduction leaves public speculating
The scene on Chestnut Avenue.
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
Shelby County district attorney says Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, murder was ‘isolated attack’

Latest News

Memphis Tigers
Tigers change focus for trip to Annapolis
Mississippi State vs Memphis in Starkville
Miss. State outlasts Memphis after lengthy lightning delay
Xavier Cullens
UofM football opens with youth up front
(Courtesy: PennLive)
Tiger men’s soccer falls at home to Xavier