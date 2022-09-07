Ark. moves up in poll after win vs Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WMC) - The Arkansas Razorbacks surviving the battle of two ranked teams taking care of Cincinnati over the weekend sees the Hogs jump up in the AP Rankings to No. 16 in the nation.

The Hogs were in control of the game, for the most part, capitalizing on an early turnover to keep the 23rd-ranked Bearcats at bay, and win the contest in Fayetteville 31-24.

Razorbacks Quarterback K.J. Jefferson made a statement in his run as a Heisman Trophy hopeful.

The Sardis, Mississippi native is a duel threat with 62 yards rushing and a touchdown, plus 223 yards passing and two touchdowns as Arkansas improves its national polling by three spots.

Jefferson says it’s all about controlling the clock to get the desired result.

“We practice those scenarios. Coach Bennett puts us in those scenarios like that. Everybody transitions their mindset to four minutes, to two Minutes mode try to seal the win,” said Jefferson. “Kill a lot of clock. Make sure just get first downs. Make other teams burn their time-outs and we just win the game.”

The Hogs not taking it easy to start the season.

Arkansas’ next game is to open SEC play hosting South Carolina at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville. Kickoff is 11 a.m. on ESPN.

