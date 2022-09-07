Advertise with Us
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say

The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation for several years.
By Kelly Dean and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - After three years of investigations and court cases, an adult bookstore in Kentucky has agreed to close its doors permanently.

WBKO reports investigations started in 2019 at the Horse Cave Adult Bookstore following reports of illegal activity at the business.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Department said it cited the store for more than 30 permit-related violations and arrested several people for indecent exposure over the last few years.

Authorities said their investigations included an incident where two people died on the premises in the video arcade area that was known as “the back room.”

According to the sheriff’s office, sexual acts were being performed inside the business, along with illegal substances being sold.

The Hart Fiscal Court authorized the county attorney to initiate a civil suit against the store.

At a court hearing on Aug. 31, the store owners agreed to close the business permanently.

