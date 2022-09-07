2 national weekly honors in one week for Will Rogers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs are creeping up in the receiving votes category after their comfortable win against Memphis in Starkville.

Quarterback Will Rogers is grabbing all the attention.

Rogers earned a pair of national honors for his work against the Tigers.

He is selected as one of the manning stars of the week, and also named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List, which honors exceptional quarterback players across the country.

Rogers completed 38 of 49 passes to 12 different receivers for 450 yards and five touchdowns in the 49-23 victory.

The 450 passing yards ranks fifth in MSU history, while it was Roger’s sixth career 400-yard game.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.