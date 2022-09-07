1 dead, 5 uninjured from shooting in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday.

Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue.

There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police.

There is not a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 528-CASH.

