Your First Alert to a drier midweek pattern and a soggier weekend pattern

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A northerly wind will usher in a brier break from the rain, but a weekend cold front will bring rain and cooler temperatures into the Mid-South.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with a light North wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a Northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs in the upper eighties.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain and a few thunderstorm, highs in the mid 80s, and lows near 70. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

