West Memphis leaders, law enforcement provide update on shooting death of 2-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis leaders and law enforcement provided an update about the shooting death of a two-year-old.

A West Memphis mother is one step closer to getting closure after a third arrest was made in the death of her son, Jadaka Jimerson.

In June, Jimerson was shot just after 1 a.m. on North 18th street in West Memphis.

West Memphis police and city leaders said it has taken months of investigating to get to this point.

The child’s mother was also shot that night.

Tuesday, city leaders plead with the community to speak up when crimes happen.

“Today is one of those bitter-sweet moments where we are on the way to finding justice,” said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon.

He said the crimes that have happened in his city over the past several months are hurting the community.

“Not only did these events affect me personally but they affected the people of this community,” said McClendon. “And rightfully they demanded answers.”

More questions are being answered with the arrest of 18-year-old Kylond Kamon Jackson.

“I’m thankful we’ve gotten to this point, but we still have a lot of work to do and many miles to go,” said West Memphis Police Captain Mose Walker.

Investigators say Jackson confessed to shooting Jimerson in June.

If people want violent crime to stop, they must speak up, said city leaders.

“Especially in the African American community we have these codes that we don’t want to break until it affects our children,” said Mayor McClendon. “But you have to look at this situation and say, it could have been my daughter, it could have been your son, it could have been anybody that you love. And until you start to step up, that’s when these things are going to stop.”

“If you know something and we find out you know and refuse to talk with us about it, you will be charged with hindering apprehension,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Mike Snell.

Jadaka Jimerson’s mother did not want to be interviewed, but Mayor McClendon says, she is thankful for the news.

“I pray that this is a warning to West Memphis,” said the mayor. Acts of violence, drive-by’s, and assaults will be brought to justice.”

