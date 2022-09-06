Advertise with Us
West Memphis homicide suspect arrested after 2-year-old shot, killed

Kylond Kamon Jackson, 25.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ar. (WMC) - West Memphis police have arrested and charged a man in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old that took place in June.

A warrant was issued for Kylond Kamon Jackson, 25, on charges of capital murder, terroristic act, and battery after police say he shot the 2-year-old boy and the boy’s mother on June 16.

The child later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Jackson was taken into custody on Saturday.

“This is the first step towards justice,” said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon. “The prayers of our community have been answered.”

