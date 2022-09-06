Warm with a few isolated downpours this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly to mostly cloudy through the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm possible between 2 and 7 PM. It won’t rain in all locations. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Winds will be northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. A stray shower is possible early. Lows will be in the low 70s. Winds: North at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will be slightly lower Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Humidity will drop slightly Thursday and Friday before rising back up over the weekend. A stray shower will be possible tomorrow, but it will be mostly dry on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will start off dry, but rain will arrive in the evening as a cold front pushes towards the Mid-South.

WEEKEND: The cold front will bring additional chances for showers over the weekend. Widespread rain will be likely for most of the day Saturday. Some scattered rain will linger into Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s this weekend. Behind the front, temperatures and humidity will drop at the start of next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

