Tigers recognize mistakes vs Bulldogs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Playing against a good quarterback is often a chess match.

If you send extra defenders to blitz, you leave yourself at risk the quarterback will find the hole in coverage.

If you drop more guys into coverage, that quarterback has all day to process the field.

It was a chess match the Memphis defense lost decisively against Will Rogers on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs gunslinger did whatever he wanted against the Tigers’ defense to the tune of 450 yards and 5 touchdown throws.

Head coach Ryan Silverfield discussed what went wrong on Monday:

“There were some times where we didn’t the pressure to the quarterback, and you allow a quarterback like Will Rogers to sit back and have the time, he’s going to pick you apart. And then other times maybe where it was adequate pressure, it may have been a blown coverage, a blown assignment. And that’s stuff that we’ve got to clean up.

“And then there were some guys who got a clean release and got past our DBs. So our guys, the great thing about our guys, they knew it. They weren’t hiding from it; ‘Hey that was my mistake, I got to get this fixed, I know this is something we went over. I know I got to be able to play the man a little bit better.’ Or hey, we’ve got to get home with the pressure a little bit better.”

Silverfield did also say some of those blown assignments could probably be attributed to it being the first time running new defensive coordinator Matt Barnes’ scheme in a game.

For the next game, Memphis is at Navy in the AAC Opener Saturday, at 2:30 p.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.