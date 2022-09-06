Search for Eliza Fletcher enters day 4; suspect to appear in court for first hearing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search for Eliza Fletcher is now entering day four. The Memphis wife and mom of two was reported missing Friday after not returning from her morning jog.

We’re also waiting for Memphis Police Department to identify the body found Monday night in South Memphis.

Memphis police officers discovered a body just under 12 hours ago at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street.

This is where investigators say the man charged in Fletcher’s disappearance, Cleotha Abston, was seen cleaning his vehicle after her abduction.

The search for evidence of Eliza Fletcher continues.

Here is what we do know.

Fletcher was reported missing early Friday morning. She was last seen jogging on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis.

Later that day, Fletcher’s cell phone and a pair of champion slides were turned over to the police.

Police were later able to link those slides back to Abston.

Police say they believe he is the man seen on surveillance video, forcing Fletcher in a black GMC Terrain Friday morning.

Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’

After the incident, witnesses reported Abston cleaning out that SUV and said his behavior was odd.

Once again, the body found here has not been identified.

In a few hours, Abston will make his first court appearance on kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges in Fletcher’s abduction.

