Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Rebels not satisfied with double-digit win vs Troy

(Tennessee Athletics)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Not a lot to quibble with in Ole Miss’ first game victory against the Troy Trojans Saturday in Oxford, unless you’re Rebels Head Coach Lane Kiffin.

The 28-to-10 win went pretty much as expected for a team working in a new quarterback, replacing record-setter Matt Corral, who’s now in the NFL.

But, there’s always some Kiffin will find in his coaching eye that need some tweaking or fine-tuning, and his players better pay attention.

“Y’know, as you look at things, it’s 28-3, you got 2 different chances to go up 35-3 and kind of blow the game open,” Kiffin said. “We screwed up with a turnover. A missed through that could be a touchdown. Unfortunately, we didn’t put them away, so it’s a good lesson to learn. As we play better teams, we know we can’t get away with some things that happened in the game. Especially, the 3 turnovers in one half of football.” 

The Rebels get another tune-up for game two.

Ole Miss hosts Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Chestnut Avenue.
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
The scene on Victor Street in South Memphis where police say a body was found.
Body found amid Eliza Fletcher abduction leaves public speculating
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping
Cleotha Abston
Kidnapping suspect Cleotha Abston faces new charges ahead of first hearing

Latest News

Tigers recognize mistakes vs Bulldogs
Mississippi State vs Memphis in Starkville
Miss. State outlasts Memphis after lengthy lightning delay
College football playoff could expand soon
Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III runs against Mississippi State during an NCAA college...
Tigers leave for Starkville and Saturday date vs Bulldogs