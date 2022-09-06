Rebels not satisfied with double-digit win vs Troy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Not a lot to quibble with in Ole Miss’ first game victory against the Troy Trojans Saturday in Oxford, unless you’re Rebels Head Coach Lane Kiffin.

The 28-to-10 win went pretty much as expected for a team working in a new quarterback, replacing record-setter Matt Corral, who’s now in the NFL.

But, there’s always some Kiffin will find in his coaching eye that need some tweaking or fine-tuning, and his players better pay attention.

“Y’know, as you look at things, it’s 28-3, you got 2 different chances to go up 35-3 and kind of blow the game open,” Kiffin said. “We screwed up with a turnover. A missed through that could be a touchdown. Unfortunately, we didn’t put them away, so it’s a good lesson to learn. As we play better teams, we know we can’t get away with some things that happened in the game. Especially, the 3 turnovers in one half of football.”

The Rebels get another tune-up for game two.

Ole Miss hosts Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

