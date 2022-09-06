Rain possible today, drop in temperatures this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and cloudy this morning and clouds will linger for most of the day. There may also be a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon as a front and low pressure system sit over the area. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 90 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: North at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will be slightly lower Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Humidity will drop slightly Thursday and Friday before rising back up over the weekend. A stray shower will be possible tomorrow, but it will be mostly dry on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will start off dry, but rain will arrive in the evening as a cold front pushes towards the Mid-South.

WEEKEND: The cold front will bring additional chances for showers over the weekend. Widespread rain will be likely for most of the day Saturday. Some scattered rain will linger into Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s this weekend. Behind the front, temperatures and humidity will drop at the start of next week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.