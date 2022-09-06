New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details were released in the discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body, just hours after charging Cleotha Abston with her murder.

According to court documents, multiple police agencies performed a search for Fletcher on Monday around 5 p.m.

During the search, the affidavit states the search team noticed a high grass area with tire tracks just south of a vacant residence on Victor Street.

The search team then located a female body fitting the description of Fletcher.

Court documents stated investigators believed the body had been there for some time.

According to the affidavit, police canvassed the surrounding area, and a detective located a trash bag.

Documents say inside the trash bag, were items of clothing matching the description of what Fletcher was wearing the day of her disappearance.

A medical examiner with the West Tennessee Regional Center arrived on the scene and identified the body as Fletcher.

Abston is charged with her death and is due back in court for the murder charges on Wednesday.

